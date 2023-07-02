Miami FC falls to Switchbacks on the road

MIAMI -- In a thrilling encounter, Miami FC faced off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in an action-packed match that ended with a 2-0 victory in favor of the home team.

The game took place at Weidner Field, and despite their best road efforts, Miami FC struggled to find their rhythm against a determined Colorado Springs side.

Miami FC vs Switchbacks Special

The match kicked off with both teams showing great determination and energy.

Miami started brightly, controlling possession in the early stages and attempting to create opportunities in the final third. However, the well-organized defense of the Switchbacks proved to be a tough obstacle for Miami's attacking line.

As the first half progressed, the home team grew into the game and started to pose a threat on the counter-attack. Colorado Springs displayed excellent teamwork and tactical discipline, making it difficult for Miami to break through their defensive lines.

The Switchbacks' midfield worked tirelessly to disrupt Miami's passing game, and their solid defensive unit was quick to close down any potential scoring chances. Both teams went into the tunnel goalless despite creating solid chances.

The second half saw both teams come out with renewed determination, eager to find the first goal. Miami increased their attacking intent and created a few promising chances. However, the Colorado Springs defense remained resolute, denying Miami any clear-cut opportunities.

It was in the 59th minute when the Colorado Springs Switchbacks broke the deadlock.

A swift counter-attacking move caught Miami off guard, with a nice run from the Switchbacks forward splitting the defense. Colorado Springs capitalized on the opportunity, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner, leaving the Miami FC goalkeeper with no chance. The goal injected new life into the home team after finally breaking the deadlock.

In the 75th minute, Colorado Springs doubled their lead with a well-executed set piece. A counterattack led to Colorado Springs having numbers in the box and a combination in front of the net resulted in a tap goal for the Switchbacks, leaving the Miami FC goalkeeper helpless once again. The goal deflated the away side's spirits and gave the Switchbacks a comfortable advantage.

Despite their best efforts, Miami couldn't find a way back into the game. The home team remained solid at the back, frustrating Miami FC's attacking endeavors. They showed excellent game management, maintaining possession and denying Miami FC any chance of a comeback.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, who showcased a disciplined and cohesive performance throughout the game. Their defensive resilience and clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

Despite the outcome, the match will be one to remember for Miami FC's Lorenzo DiMercurio. DiMercurio is the first player in Miami FC history to debut for the first team from the academy.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves," said Head Coach Lewis Neal after the match, "we have to continue to generate chances because goals change games."

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.