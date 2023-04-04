Miami FC defeats Jacksonville Armada in Open Cup second round

MIAMI -- Miami FC put on an impressive performance last night against Jacksonville Armada, securing a well-deserved 3-1 victory advancing them to the third round of the Open Cup. The match started off with Miami displaying their attacking intent, leading to the first corner of the match. However, it was Jacksonville who struck first with a goal in the 32nd minute.

Miami quickly responded with Ryan Telfer scoring a beautiful header just two minutes later to level the score at 1-1. The first half was physical and exciting, with both teams creating chances and a red card being issued to a Jacksonville player just before half-time.

Miami found themselves down to 10 men in the 50th minute when Curtis Thorn received a second yellow card, but they continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 81st minute with a stunning goal from Claudio Repetto, who also scored from the penalty spot just three minutes later to seal the victory.

Coach Anthony Pulis was delighted with his team's performance, praising them for completely controlling the game. Miami showed resilience and determination, especially after being reduced to 10 men, and were able to capitalize on their chances to secure the win.

Overall, it was a thrilling match with both teams putting in a good effort. Miami's win was well deserved and they will now look forward to the next round of the Open Cup with confidence.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.