Miami FC secures point on the road in scoreless draw against Oakland Roots

OAKLAND, Calif. -- In a tightly contested match, Miami FC faced off against Oakland Roots in an away game on Saturday, April 29.

Oakland received a yellow card just 16 minutes into the match for a foul on Florian Valot of Miami FC. Despite some good build-up from Miami, the score remained level at halftime.

The second half saw some solid defensive work from Curtis Thorn, who put his body on the line to prevent Oakland from scoring.

In the 81st minute, Florian Valot came close to scoring a goal for Miami FC with a powerful shot that hit the crossbar and narrowly missed the back of the net.

The game ended with a 0-0 draw, and Miami FC earned one point on the road.

This result will surely boost the team's confidence going into their next match against Birmingham Legion FC, which will be played at home. The match is scheduled to take place on May 3, at 7 p.m. at FIU Stadium.

Overall, Miami FC displayed a solid defensive performance, and their attacking play showed promise despite not being able to score. They will be looking to build on this performance and secure a win in their upcoming match.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.