Man dies after getting stabbed in domestic violence related incident, Miami police say

A man died after he was stabbed in an apparent domestic violence related incident on Wednesday night, according to the Miami Police Department.

Miami police said they responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Northwest 5th Court and 57th Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with an apparent stab wound to his arm.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the unidentified victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Miami police said the investigation was domestic violence related.

In addition, police said a person has been detained and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

No other information was released.