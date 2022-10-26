Miami Dolphins tackle Halloween shopping for some local children

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins are tackling Halloween costume shopping for some local children facing some pretty big struggles.

Players donated their time and their creativity to help these kids get ready to trick or treat.

The Dolphin Challenge Cancer teamed up with several other local organizations to make it happen.

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plays football for a living-but on Tuesday he got to play pretend with a group of local children.

Wilkins' Halloween is my favorite holiday.

Wilkins decided to share his love for spooky season with South Florida children who are dealing with some pretty big struggles.

Donating his time and the Halloween costumes.

"When Jake was in active treatment his Halloweens were spent in the hospital," said Marisol Kleppen.

Kleppen's son, Jake, has battled cancer for three years and she says he's more than ready to just feel like a kid again.

"It makes life feel normal," said Keleppen.

"I'm pretty pumped up. This is an amazing event," said Jake.

And Jake knows exactly what he is looking for, for Halloween.

"So Jake is obsessed with military history, so we're looking for a costume that's tactical, camouflage, a soldier

Jake."

"I remember each year my mom worked so hard to get us costumes," said Jake.

Just like when playing for the Fins, Wilkins couldn't do it alone.

Some of his teammates came out to help. Also, excited to give back and have some fun.

"We just want to be able to bring joy to bring smiles to their life, being able to just show them we have their back," said Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts.

These children get to spend time with some of their role models, shop for Halloween and get in the holiday spirit.

"Today, we're just hoping to take that burden off a few kids and a few families and not have to worry about getting their kids their desired Halloween costume," adds Wilkins.

"This raises hopes for cancer patients. This gives them positivity. This gives them motivation," adds Jake.