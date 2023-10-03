Miami Dolphins spread message of acceptance, inclusivity during visit to local school

MIAMI - It's about promoting inclusivity, acceptance and mental and physical wellbeing. That's what the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are striving for in a program for students and on Tuesday, some of the players spread that message at a local school.

A special treat for students at Madison Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade when Miami Dolphins players and cheerleaders paid them a visit to have some important conversations.

"As someone that struggled with mental health, it's very important for me myself in a position to get back and just talk to people and the kids and the youth future of America boots on the ground to speak to them the importance of being a friend. And supporting our friends and people around us, especially those that are going through a hard time," said Chase Winovich Dolphins Defensive End.

Dolphins players Chase Winovich and Jeffery Wilson along with Ciera and Lexi took the time to sit down with the students and share their own experiences dealing with inclusivity, respect, bullying and building positive relationships.

"I learned multiple things about bullying gossip I feel that was the really mean cause in this community and it should be really resolved so that's why I really wanted to embrace the fact that I learned that today," said Ambrosio Riostabares a student.

Tuesday's visit is part of the character playbook an initiative sponsored by the NFL.

"The interaction today with the kids was awesome. They were so many thoughtful responses for the most part. A lot of the kids knew that bullying was a thing that they witnessed with examples but like I said earlier, when I was speaking to them, it's about having the courage to do the right thing," said Winovich.

"Oh man, they are very bright full of energy. I love them they kind of remind me of me and the kids I was around in my school that I went to when I was growing up so come and bring him back home it's a beautiful thing," said Jeffery Wilson, Dolphins Running Back.

A lot of takeaways and lessons learned from students that small gestures go a long way something for all of us to keep in mind.