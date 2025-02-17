Miami Dolphins making moves to free up money

MIAMI GARDENS - With the Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror, the NFL offseason is underway and the Miami Dolphins are already active. With the team over the salary cap, the cuts have started to free up money before the March 10 deadline and the start of free agency.

Backfield in motion

In the first wave of moves, the Dolphins released some big names.

Running back Raheem Mostert had a monster season two years ago, setting the team record for touchdowns. Mostert also made a big impact off the field with his charity work, fan relatability and a media friendliness that was hard to match. But business is business, and last season didn't go his way for numerous reasons.

Devon Achane looks like a star in the making and took over the number one running back spot. Jaylen Wright didn't play that much in his rookie season, but the team is high on his combination of speed and size.

Longtime Fin shown the door

The longest tenured Dolphin is now a free agent. Tight end Durham Smythe's seven year stay in South Florida is over. Jonnu Smith had a record-breaking season in his first as a Dolphin as the offense utilized the tight end position as a playmaker for the first time under coach Mike McDaniel. Julian Hill also passed Smythe for playing time.

Like Mostert, Smythe left his mark off the field as well.

After one season, as Xavien Howard's replacement, cornerback Kendall Fuller is looking for a new home. Injuries unfortunately hampered his season, with only 11 games played. When healthy Fuller played well but he just couldn't stay on the field enough.

What's next

The Dolphins are still five million dollars over the salary cap so some more moves will be made over the next few weeks.