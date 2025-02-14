Miami Dolphins release running back Mostert, along with cornerback Fuller and tight end Smythe

FILE -Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) smiles and gestures as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Raheem Mostert agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins that will keep the Pro Bowl running back in Miami through the 2025 season, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Friday, March 29, 2024. Doug Murray / AP

Raheem Mostert was released by the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The team announced the veteran running back's release, along with cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe.

"Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season," Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler posted on social media. "Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere."

Mostert finished the 2024 season with his fewest games played (13), rushing yards (278) and attempts (85) since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Fuller, who signed with the Dolphins last offseason, had 50 tackles (37 solo), seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery, but two concussions limited him to 11 games.

Smythe was a fourth-round draft pick by Miami in 2018 and played in 112 games with 74 starts over the past seven seasons. He had 132 receptions for 1,228 yards and three receiving touchdowns for the Dolphins.

Mostert had one year left on his contract after signing an extention last March, coming off a highly productive season in 2023 in which he ran for a career-high 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Mostert played for four teams over his first two seasons before landing with San Francisco in 2016. After six seasons with the 49ers, including a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, Mostert followed coach Mike McDaniel to Miami on a one-year deal, where he had the two most productive years of his career.

Mostert led Miami in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards. In 2023, Mostert became the Dolphins' first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He was also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at 33.

Mostert's NFL career started with the Dolphins in 2015. He had two kickoff returns in a game against Jacksonville that season, didn't play again, got waived and wound up with Baltimore and Cleveland later that year.

De'Von Achane emerged as Miami's clear RB1 in 2024, with a team-high 907 yards rushing on 203 carries and six touchdowns.