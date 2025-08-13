Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson injured during practice, carted off field

Another Miami Dolphins player was injured during practice for an upcoming pre-season game.

On Wednesday, linebacker Chop Robinson was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions in a suburb of Detroit, according to CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald.

It's unclear what happened on the play that left Robinson injured.

According to the Herald, Robinson didn't seem to be favoring any particular body part, so it was not immediately clear whether it was concussion symptoms or a physical injury.

Last year in his rookie season, Robinson had six sacks.

Injuries mount for Miami Dolphins

During last Sunday's pre-season game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, running back Alexander Mattison injured his neck and was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he underwent season-ending surgery.

Mattison was hurt when he was tackled on a 21-yard pass in the beginning of the fourth quarter. In the second quarter, he scored the Dolphins' opening touchdown.

Mattison was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. He was third on the team's depth chart behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, according to ESPN.

Last month, cornerback Kader Kohou's season ended after he suffered a knee injury during a practice.

Kohou went down grabbing at his right knee after a one-on-one rep against receiver Tyreek Hill during practice. He remained down for a couple minutes while being looked at by trainers before walking gingerly but under his own power off the Dolphins' practice field.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Kohou will go on injured reserve.

New safety Ashtyn Davis was also injured during a practice in July. While McDaniel did not provide any details about the leg injury, he said it was not something that would keep him out for the rest of the season.

On the first day of training camp, July 23, offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering an injury at the end of the practice.

His agent, Perlesta Hollingworth, told CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald that he had an inadvertent collision with a teammate. Hollingsworth said Matos had an above the shoulder type injury," but he wasn't sure if it involved the neck or spine.

Matos was hospitalized for several days for observation and was subsequently released.