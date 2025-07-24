Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos remains hospitalized, has movement in all extremities, team says

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos, who was injured Wednesday on the first day of training camp, remains hospitalized.

Matos, 24, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering an injury at the end of the practice, the team said.

His agent, Perlesta Hollingworth, told CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald that he had an inadvertent collision with a teammate. Hollingsworth said Matos had an "an above the shoulder type injury," but he wasn't sure if it involved the neck or spine.

On Thursday morning, the Dolphins said Matos remained at the hospital overnight for testing and evaluation. They said he has movement in all of his extremities and is stable.

The team said Matos will remain in the care of doctors for continued observation so they can make a long-term diagnosis.

Football was a late choice

Matos, born in Los Mina, Santo Domingo, moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic when he was 17, initially for "basketball, to learn English, learn the culture," according to The Miami Herald.

A two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball in his youth, Matos only started playing football three years ago. In 2022, he walked on to the University of South Florida football team with no prior experience. He appeared in two and games never saw action again, according to the Miami Herald.

Matos signs with Dolphins

He went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program — an initiative that gives athletes from countries outside the U.S. a chance to play in the NFL.

The Dolphins signed Matos 16 months ago for a guaranteed $247,500, according to The Miami Herald.

He spent last year on Miami's practice squad. In January, he signed a reserve/future contract. He has yet to play in an NFL game.