Miami Dolphins head to Germany for NFL's 2023 International Series

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will be heading to Germany this fall.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced who and where the international games will be played.

The Dolphins are slated to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs on November 5th at the Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. It will air at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.

The clash of the AFC titans will pit two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and company with one goal in mind - score touchdowns, according to NFL.com.

They won't be the only Florida team heading overseas.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will take on the Atlanta Falcons on October 1st at Wembley Stadium in London. That game will air at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+.

The Jaguars will host the Wembley Stadium game as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in Britain.

"The addition of the road contest against Buffalo allows us to maximize the logistical efficiency of our travels to and from the United Kingdom, while maintaining a strong slate of games in our true home at TIAA Bank Field," Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement.

On October 8th, the Jags will take on the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will air at 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.

The Baltimore Ravens will also take on the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game is scheduled for October 15th. It will air on the NFL Network at 9:30 a.m.

The New England Patriots will go up against the Indianapolis Colts on November 12th at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. It will air at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

The five international games in 2022 set record-breaking attendance and viewership. Each game was sold out with a total of 356,116 in attendance.