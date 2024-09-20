Dolphins turn focus to Skylar Thompson at QB with Tua out

Having spent the past two seasons as his teammate, Seattle center Connor Williams struggled to watch what happened to Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.

He'd much rather see Tagovailoa on the field Sunday when the Seahawks host the Dolphins than watch his former teammate deal with yet another concussion.

"It was awful. I mean, you never wish for something like that, and definitely with his history," Williams said. "Just prayers out to him and his family."

The latest concussion suffered by the Miami quarterback and his uncertain future has centered the storylines around the Week 3 matchup.

Tagovailoa was injured last Thursday night in a loss to Buffalo, his third diagnosed concussion in the past two years. The Dolphins have spent the week trying to get Skylar Thompson ready to make his first start since the 2022 season while also answering unknowns about when Tagovailoa — who has been placed on injured reserve — will return.

For now, Miami is placing its faith in Thompson.

"When I tell you that the confidence that the team has for Skylar is real and it's earned, and it's based upon thousands of hours that as a backup quarterback most people don't see," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said.

The last time Thompson started was the 2022 playoffs against Buffalo. He never saw the field last season and his limited career opportunities thus far make it difficult to get a read on what exactly may be different with Thompson under center.

"It's tough because it's not a huge sample size to see, and it's been a long time, and you're talking about a couple of years of growth from when he started last in a playoff game, being in the system," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. "So that's where we're at right now."

While it's a bit of an unknown how Thompson will step in, the Dolphins still have a dangerous set of skill talent like Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane.

"One of my favorite parts about this game is going to play with the guys next to me. It's been that way since I was a little kid, and I just find joy in going to battle with guys that I know have put so much into it to do their job," Thompson said.

Seattle played last week without top running back Kenneth Walker III and his status against the Dolphins is uncertain due to an oblique injury. Whether it's Walker or backup Zach Charbonnet carrying the load, Seattle's offensive line must do better blocking up front.

"We've got to move people. Right now we're not moving them," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks had only 46 yards rushing and averaged 2.4 yards per rush against New England, which made the 103 yards Walker had in Week 1 against Denver that much more impressive.

The guard spot has been the problem thus far and Seattle could continue to rotate at right guard where Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes split time against the Patriots.

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks knows how loud it can get inside Seattle's home stadium after spending the first four years of his career as a Seahawk.

Brooks said the best way for the Dolphins to quiet the noise from Seattle's passionate fans is to stymie the Seahawks' offense and for Thompson and the Dolphins' offense to make big plays of their own.

"It gets as loud as the team can make it," Brooks said. "So if we're stopping them, it won't be that loud. If we don't, it will be pretty loud."

Thompson also has experience playing in hostile environments. He started a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 season.

"For me, that's what you want," Thompson said. "That's why football is such a great game, and being able to go on the road, having a road opportunity with the guys and get to go in there and go to battle with them in that environment is fun. We're really excited for that opportunity."

Geno Smith is coming off one of the best games of his career, completing 75% of his passes and throwing for 327 yards in the win over the Patriots. Smith was 17 of 25 passing in the second half and overtime, and carried Seattle's offense on a day there was no run game.

"Y'all been calling this man underrated for three years, and when is it going to stop?" Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf questioned. "But he's not underrated by any means."

There was a huge smile on Tyler Huntley's face Wednesday when he described the feeling of playing football in Miami.

Huntley, signed this week by Miami off the Ravens' practice squad, was born in Dania Beach, Florida, about 20 miles north of Miami and attended high school in South Florida. He went to college in Utah before signing with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

"Man, it's just like a dream come true," Huntley said. "As a little kid, you're looking up seeing the NFL and your home team being right there, you just want to be a part of it. I get the chance to be a part of it."