Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa placed on injured reserve, will miss 4 games

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, according to the NFL.

Tua will miss at least the next four games.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was hurt in his team's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, sustaining the injury on a play where he collided into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Tagovailoa, who was rushing successfully for a first down, initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding as many quarterbacks do on a scramble.

He was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022, as well as one when he played at Alabama.

There have been many other issues, including some in college that were serious. At Alabama, he had a procedure for a high ankle sprain in October 2019, which caused him to miss one game. A month later, Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip against Mississippi State, which prematurely ended his college career.

In his pro career, Tagovailoa has dealt with rib fractures, a thumb injury and a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand, along with the concussions.

In April 2023, he revealed that he discussed with his family whether it was wise to continue playing after the two concussions in the 2022 season.