Miami Dolphins likely benching Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers, reports say

The Miami Dolphins will likely bench Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at their next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

According to CBS News Miami's partners at The Miami Herald, NFL league sources said that the starting quarterback position is now being handled by rookie Quinn Ewers.

The Herald is reporting that those league sources say Ewers has had meetings with coaches at the Dolphins headquarters on Tuesday and will start Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

CBS Sport's Jonathan Jones had confirmed the roster changes on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was considering the move after the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, according to the Associated Press.

That loss eliminated the Miami Dolphins from playoff contention.

Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 15 interceptions and hasn't played up to his contract after signing a four-year, $212.4 million extension in July 2024, the AP reported.

Ewers was 5 for 8 for 53 yards in his only action this season in a lopsided loss to the Browns in October. He was the 231st player selected in the draft last April after starting three seasons at Texas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.