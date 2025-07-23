Miami Dolphins OL Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after getting injured at training camp

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was injured Wednesday on the first day of training camp.

The team said Matos, 24, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering an injury at the end of the practice. While they did not disclose the nature of the injury, they did say he was stable.

Team medical staff tended to Matos for more than 10 minutes on the field before air rescue arrived, according to CBS News Miami's partners at The Miami Herald.

"It's a really heartbreaking part of the game," said Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson. "Very tough."

Matos, born in Los Mina, Santo Domingo, went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Dolphins as a free agent through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program — an initiative that gives athletes from countries outside the U.S. a chance to play in the NFL.

He spent time on Miami's practice squad over the past year before signing a reserve/future contract in January. He has not played in an NFL game.

A two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball in his youth, Matos only started playing football in 2022. He walked on to the South Florida football team with no prior experience.