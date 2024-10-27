Kyler Murray rallies Cardinals to 28-27 win over Dolphins in Tua Tagovailoa's return

Kyler Murray drove the Cardinals into position for a game-winning field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired for the second straight week, and Arizona spoiled Tua Tagovailoa's return from a concussion, beating the Miami Dolphins 28-27 on Sunday.

Murray led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals from a nine-point deficit. The first concluded with a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner that got Arizona (4-4) within 27-25. The second was a methodical 13-play, 71-yard march that ended with Ryland's 34-yard kick. A week earlier, Ryland was good from 32 yards on the final play to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-15.

Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards and the Dolphins (2-5) had their best offensive performance of the season in his first start since he was diagnosed with the third known concussion of his career against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12. He was designated to return on Monday after doctors deemed it safe for him to play. He cleared the concussion protocol Friday following an examination by an independent neurological consultant.

Tagovailoa was mostly sharp, completing 28 of 38 passes. He lost a fumble on the opening drive that Miami recovered, and a snap went over his head in the third quarter, resulting in a safety.