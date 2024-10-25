Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will play Sunday against the Cardinals

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium, head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

According to the coach, Tagovailoa has fully cleared the concussion protocol.

"After going through the process and having a practice where we were able to initiate some contact with him and then he met with an independent doctor and he was fully cleared and is out of the protocol," said McDaniel.

Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 12 in Week 2.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and suffered another hard hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL's concussion rules.

Since being diagnosed with the third concussion of his NFL career, Tagovailoa has met with numerous medical experts who specialize in brain and head injuries. They deemed it safe for him to play.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa has worked hard to return.

"I think he's done an outstanding job, not doing anything but controlling what he can control. He's put his best foot forward to take care of himself as well as to be the leader of this football team, just in a different way," said McDaniel. "He's been fully engaged. He's also become very aware that he is not interested in becoming a coach any time soon. His love is playing football."

Tagovailoa's scrambling has been a topic of discussion between the quarterback and his teammates since his latest concussion, which came when he initiated contact with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a scramble instead of sliding.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa needs to "be smart" in how he protects himself on the field. He added that Tagovailoa is anxious to get back into the game.

"I think he's as eager as everybody is. If you had any questions about how valuable he is, I think it is pretty obvious. I think the team is excited to play football and have him be a part of it. He's excited to play with his teammates and I'm very happy for all of those involved. Yeah, pretty eager," he said.

The Dolphins signed veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard to their practice squad Wednesday, along with wide receiver Tarik Black, and released tight end Hayden Rucci from the practice squad. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started the past three games, is not expected to be available Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

