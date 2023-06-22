Miami Dolphins announce training camp practice dates that fans can attend in person

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins on Thursday released its 10 training camp practices that fans can view live and in person.

The team will hold 10 practices open for fans, starting with the first public practice scheduled for Sunday, July 30 and then followed by joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9.

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The team made some huge offseason moves highlighted by the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Lynne Sladky / AP

Fans will also be able to view a team scrimmage in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5. All practices will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Miami's pre-season opener at home is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans can obtain tickets for the 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp beginning Thursday, July 6.

Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets online.

Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found at http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.

The training camp schedule, according to the Dolphins, includes games on:

Monday, July 31, 10:30 a.m.



Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 (scrimmage, 11 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 (joint practice with Falcons, 10 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (joint practice with Falcons, 10 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 30, 10:30 a.m.