Former prosecutor Robin Peguero argues why he's best to take on Rep. Salazar for Florida's District 27

The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched.

This week on Facing South Florida, former prosecutor Robin Peguero discussed why he believes he would be the best Democrat to run in November, and he took particular aim at his primary opponent, former CBS News Miami anchor Elliot Rodriguez.

"His launch video didn't mention Donald Trump, not once, and I think what's important is that we have somebody different from Maria Elvira Salazar," Peguero said. "We know that when we put up 'Republican Light' or someone much like her, right, another newscaster with no public service experience, look what that got us six years ago. Voters will just go with the real thing as opposed to the imitation.

"I'm completely different from Salazar. I stood up to the president as an investigator on the January 6 committee," he continued. "And that's what we need, someone who's going to fight this administration that's going to tell him that he's wrong, that's going to defend immigrants in this community. I also have a public service record to run on that Elliot does not. He has never done any public service in his life. He has no experience for this job, no qualifications for this in particular, and that's a problem, that's a question mark, that's a risk for democratic voters."