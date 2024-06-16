Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade's new mental health facility opening delays

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's new mental health facility opening delays | Facing South Florida
Miami-Dade's new mental health facility opening delays | Facing South Florida 11:20

MIAMI — There was an extraordinary hearing in Miami Federal Court this week, in which a judge grilled Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about why a new Mental Health facility the county has been promising, still isn't open.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with a Miami Herald reporter who was inside the courtroom and provides us with a first-hand account of exactly went on, where cameras were not allowed.

Guest: Brittany Wallman/Miami Herald Reporter

