Miami-Dade's new mental health facility opening delays | Facing South Florida There was an extraordinary hearing in Miami Federal Court this week, in which a judge grilled Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about why a new Mental Health facility the county has been promising, still isn't open. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with a Miami Herald reporter who was inside the courtroom and provides us with a first-hand account of exactly went on, where cameras were not allowed. Guest: Brittany Wallman/Miami Herald Reporter