Cleanup operations are underway 5 days after the Miami-Dade warehouse fire, as smoky conditions continue to affect residents

Five days after a massive fire erupted at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade, firefighters remain on scene while crews work to contain the blaze and begin demolition of the damaged structure.

Authorities say cleanup operations are underway at the site while smoky conditions continue to affect nearby neighborhoods. Environmental officials warn that smoke may intensify during certain hours of the day.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Environmental Protection Agency said residents may begin noticing an increase in smoke in the area.

From above, aerial images captured by Chopper 4 show the massive scale of the destruction at the 548,000-square-foot warehouse operated by Global Warehouse Solutions. Cranes could be seen removing debris while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units continued working nearby.

The warehouse, located in the 20600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue near Miami Gardens, caught fire on Thursday, March 5.

For some residents who live nearby, the smoke has become a daily concern.

Terrell Banyard, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 25 years and lives less than a block from the warehouse, says he now tries to avoid spending time at home.

"I'm hardly ever here," Banyard told CBS News Miami.

When asked if the fire was the reason, he replied, "Because of the fire."

Banyard says he worries about the potential health effects of the lingering smoke.

"I'm very concerned about my health and my fellow neighbors. I hope there's no long-term effects," he said.

Some residents had previously opposed having such a large warehouse so close to residential homes — concerns that resurfaced after the fire.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the warehouse is state-owned. According to the agency, the property was originally leased to the Florida Department of Children and Families before being subleased to Noor Investments in 1999 under a 35-year agreement.

In a statement, the agency said its "immediate focus remains on protecting public safety and monitoring potential environmental impacts from the fire."

Meanwhile, demolition crews working on the site say they are operating in 12-hour shifts as they remove debris and help firefighters gain better access to remaining hot spots.

Smoke continues to linger across the area, especially during certain times of the day.

"Early in the morning, it's hazy. You can still see the smoke coming. It blows over," Banyard said. "I don't know what long-term it may have."

The Environmental Protection Agency issued several recommendations for residents living near the fire site:

Keep windows and doors closed.

Set air conditioning systems in homes and vehicles to recirculate air.

Avoid prolonged outdoor physical activity in the evening and early morning hours.

CBS News Miami reached out to the company responsible for cleanup operations, but representatives declined to comment on camera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has not yet determined what caused the fire. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.