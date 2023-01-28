Former Miami-Dade teacher found guilty of having sex with student

MIAMI - On Friday evening, a Miami-Dade jury found former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher Jason Meyers guilty of having sex with an underage student.

Meyers was found guilty on all three charges he faced.

Prosecutors had portrayed Meyers as a predator who used sexual themes in his creative writing class to entice a naive, then 17-year-old student into having sex with him at least three times. The alleged victim also took the stand Thursday revealing more about her experience.

Meyers, 47, was arrested back in February of 2016 after he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Meyers was married at the time. His wife worked at the school and was pregnant. The pair also had three other children.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the matter which led to Meyers' arrest.

He was fired by the Miami-Dade school district following his arrest.

Meyers faces sentencing at a later date.

The defense requested that Meyers be allowed to continue to be free on bail during the appeal process, but the judge denied the request and Meyers was remanded to the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections.

He was fingerprinted in court and taken away by officers.