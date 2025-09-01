Miami-Dade tax collector vows crackdown on businesses tied to Cuba, "We know who they are"

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said he will begin shutting down businesses that illegally engage in commerce with Cuba, calling the communist government there "murderous" and vowing to enforce state and county law.

State and local rules cited

Fernandez pointed to Florida Statute 205.0532, which allows local govFernandez said his office will begin sending letters to violators in the coming weeks ernments to revoke or refuse to renew a business tax receipt if the business or its parent company is conducting business with Cuba.

He also cited Miami-Dade County Code Administrative Order No. 3-13, which directs the Tax Collector to revoke licenses when the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control confirms that a company lacks a valid federal license or has had one revoked.

Enforcement measures planned

Fernandez said his office will begin sending letters to violators in the coming weeks and will work with the County Commission, municipalities and state authorities to strengthen enforcement.

He warned that businesses refusing to comply risk closure.

"We know who they are and where they are, and we will take every necessary action to protect our community and uphold the rule of law," Fernandez said in the statement.