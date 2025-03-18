Miami-Dade tax collector uncovers network of DMV appointment scalpers

Miami-Dade has a problem with scalpers, but it's not for concert or sporting event tickets. This problem is costing residents time and money.

Getting a driver's license or renewing a driver's license in person is never easy.

From scheduling an appointment with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which is required by state law, and the long waits to see a clerk, the process can be frustrating.

In Miami-Dade, another hindrance was uncovered.

Turning free appointments in profit

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said his office found a network of scalpers who hoard the free appointments and sell them for a profit. His office said the scalpers get the time slots through the online appointment system, utilizing bots, fake accounts and other means to secure them.

The appointments are then sold for anywhere between $25 and $250.

"We know who they are and how they operate. We will not accept any appointment obtained through system abuse," Fernandez said in a statement. "Our office is committed to ensuring that all residents have fair and equal access to services without interference from those seeking to exploit the system."

Believe it or not, the hoarding of appointments isn't illegal. Fernandez said his office will work closely with the county and law enforcement to put an end to this fraudulent activity.

This is not a new problem in the state.

In 2023, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said it cancels approximately a thousand "fictitious appointments" per day.

The agency said they are exploring ways to prevent these fictitious appointments and using automated tools to pinpoint and cancel appointments created by third-party brokers. Additionally, "FLHSMV is not responsible for appointments booked through third parties and cannot guarantee that those appointments will be honored."