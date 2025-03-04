Miami-Dade streets may soon sing with hip-hop names

"Trick Love the Kids" and "We da Best" could soon adorn street signs in Miami-Dade County, as a proposal to rename streets after iconic hip-hop lyrics from local artists gained traction Tuesday.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon, spearheading the initiative, aims to transform the 18th corridor in Liberty City into a musical tourist attraction, fostering community pride.

Hardemon's proposal, presented to the county commission, seeks to rename over 20 streets with popular song titles and phrases, celebrating artists like Trick Daddy, DJ Khaled and City Girls, all hailing from the area.

"What we are doing right now is we're trying to change the name of the streets to our music," Hardemon said, envisioning a revitalization of the neighborhood.

"I want people to feel good about their place," Hardemon told CBS News Miami, emphasizing the goal of instilling a sense of pride and ownership.

"You don't have to leave the community to live in a better neighborhood; you can stay right here."

Hardemon believes the street names will draw visitors, creating photo opportunities and boosting local recognition for both the community and its artists.

"It gives people reason to come to 18th Ave., and actually take a picture next to one of the signs," he said.

The proposal, however, was deferred and will return to the commission's agenda on March 18 for further consideration.

