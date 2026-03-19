Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office searching for "armed and dangerous" man after shooting of county employee

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who they describe as "armed and dangerous" following the shooting of a county employee earlier this week.

The MDSO said Nathan J. Cooper was involved in the shooting of a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department employee, who at last check was in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade along Northwest 4th Avenue and 84th Street on Tuesday evening, investigators say.

Investigators said two men got into a fight when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim, who is a Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department employee, was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.