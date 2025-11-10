Colleagues reflect on life of fallen Miami-Dade deputy as tributes pour in from community

A growing memorial now sits outside the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Kendall substation, a solemn tribute to Deputy Devin Jaramillo, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

A framed photo of the 27-year-old deputy rests on the hood of his patrol car, surrounded by flowers, candles and messages of support from the community and fellow officers.

Deputy Jaramillo was killed while responding to a minor traffic crash along Southwest 128th Street. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS News Miami say the driver involved in the crash — identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian — fled the scene before being found nearby.

The source told CBS News Miami that Rustrian switched seats with his passenger before Deputy Jaramillo arrived. When the deputy attempted to arrest him, a struggle broke out. Rustrian allegedly took Jaramillo's service weapon and fired at least seven shots, killing the deputy before turning the gun on himself.

"We're out here risking our lives to keep you all safe, and we do it with passion, with heart, and with love," said Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Joseph Peguero.

According to our source, Investigators have been speaking with Rustrian's family, who say he served in the military and had been dealing with mental health challenges.

Jaramillo's death has deeply affected both the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and the Coral Gables Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career.

"Devin started with our department," Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said. "I know his father, and I know what kind of cop he was going to be. In the four years we had him here, he was special. This was not a paycheck — he took the time to see the person he was dealing with, whether it be a suspect, an offender, or a victim. That's a learned trait, but this kid had it."

Officers stopping by the growing memorial say the show of support from the community means more than words can express.

"It's been a rough couple of years," one officer told CBS News Miami. "Police don't always feel cared for, so the community coming out here and showing their respects goes a long way in letting us know that you have our backs, because we have yours."

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Jaramillo have not yet been finalized.