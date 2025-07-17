Miami-Dade sheriff says safety at risk without more funding

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz is warning that public safety could be compromised if her department doesn't receive more funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

"If the proposed budget stands for the Office of the Sheriff, as the administration has submitted, I will be looking at an extreme deficit of deputies," Cordero-Stutz said.

She was referring to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed 2025–26 budget, which includes an 8.5% increase for the Sheriff's Office — about $55 million more than last year. But Cordero-Stutz says that's not enough.

Sheriff warns of slower response times

"There are less deputies to respond to call for service, less deputies to stop a major event as it occurs," she said.

When asked by CBS News Miami what she believes the ideal increase would be, the sheriff said: "I am asking for an 11% increase from last year's fiscal budget and I believe that translates to 93 million additional dollars. Just this year alone, I'm currently 200 deputy vacancies, just simply from deputies who have separated and retired."

Mayor's budget faces large deficit

This week, Mayor Levine Cava announced her proposed budget for 2025–26, which includes a projected deficit of more than $400 million.

A significant portion of the sheriff's funding comes from property taxes. The mayor is proposing to keep the tax rate flat.

"My proposed budget includes another year of flat millage to maintain our historically [low] tax rate," Levine Cava said, urging commissioners to vote to keep the rate unchanged.

Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to keep the property tax rate flat — at least for now.

Residents split on tax increases

Some residents say they're willing to pay more in taxes if it means safer neighborhoods.

"If it's not too much, I don't care. I think it's worth it," said property owner Katia Dallas.

Others are more skeptical.

"That's a lie. Police officers are everywhere. Where is all the money they get? Do not raise my property taxes," said Alexis Izaguirre, another Miami-Dade property owner.

Oscar Hernandez said he supports a tax increase, citing a rise in crime in his neighborhood.

Budget hearing set for September

The final budget vote is scheduled for Sept. 4. Until then, the debate over public safety funding — and how much residents are willing to pay for it — is expected to continue.