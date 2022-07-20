Miami-Dade School Board opts not to adopt textbooks on human reproduction, disease education

MIAMI – In a 5-4 vote, the Miami-Dade School Board opted not to adopt two textbooks on human reproduction and disease education.

Previously, the board approved the instructional materials, and a hearing officer recommended them – one for middle school and the other for high school.

The decision leaves students in the district without materials to learn from for this curriculum.

Shortly after the public shared its thoughts on the instructional materials, an outburst inside occurred.

A board member was interrupted when he said most public speakers Wednesday supported keeping the textbooks.

Shouting from the crowd spilled out to the streets, with individuals removed from the board meeting.

The discussion inside the building was centered on a petition objecting to the instructional materials on sex ed.

"So, it has a stronger emphasis on parental involvement," said Alex Serrano, executive director of County Citizens Defending Freedom's Miami-Dade affiliate.

He leads a group opposing the books. Content the CCDF objects to includes contraception methods, gender identity and how to report abuse in the book.

Board member Mari Tere Rojas says some chapters do not align with state standards and are not age appropriate.

CBS4 asked if she believed contraception should be taught at all in school.

"Well, the way contraception is taught in these books here, I'm not in agreement with," said Rojas.

She also is against learning about abortion in class, never specifying what age it would be appropriate.

Other board members stress the textbooks, one for middle school and the other for high school, are fact-based.

Of the 42 public speakers, 38 wanted to adopt the hearing officer's recommendation.

"Refusing to provide students with this necessary would undoubtedly cause children to experience sexual health consequences," said one speaker.

And a mother of three agrees it's paramount to avoid kids learning misinformation on social media.

"Kids need to know at all ages what their options are because, as I mentioned, half of the kids are going to have sex before they graduate from high school," the mother shared.

And the board reminded those in attendance of the current board policy. It allows parents to opt out of the program if they so choose.

Wednesday's vote means there's no program a student can opt in to.