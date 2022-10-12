Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast, second team heads out

By Karli Barnett

Florida Task Force One returned home after assisting on barrier islands
MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, will return home on Wednesday as a new group heads out.

On Tuesday, Florida Task Force One returned to South Florida after spending two weeks helping out on the barrier islands.

The 96 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team conducted search and rescue, and assisted with reconnaissance, needs assessments, and evacuations.

They went to hardest hit areas, including Sanibel Island and Pine Island, and worked with the Coast Guard and National Guard to conduct air rescues.

"We experienced high waters in some areas, difficulty making access to residents with all the debris," said Task Force member Cesar Garcia. "We witnessed concrete poles that were snapped in half, wood-frame homes that were completely destroyed."

After seeing the devastation, many said they are holding their loved ones a little tighter.

"Having lived through hurricane Andrew here locally, we sympathize. We support them," said Battalion Chief Brandon Webb. "Just because the search and rescue team is coming back to South Dade, the support and empathy, the goodwill, and our ability to help them with recovery doesn't end there."

The Miami-Dade team is one of eight task force teams that had joined over a thousand rescue personnel to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the affected areas.

