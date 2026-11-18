NEXT Weather Alert continues due to threat of heavy rain, flooding across South Florida
A Next Weather Alert continues this Wednesday as more rounds of rain are expected to drench South Florida.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed a slight risk of excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
A flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening due to the potential for more training of thunderstorms, heavy downpours and flooding.
It is a soggy start already across South Florida.
Scattered to numerous storms will move in on and off again throughout the day.
Hold on to the umbrella since winds could gust to 30 miles per hour or stronger. Highs will remain in the upper 70s due to the clouds and wet weather around.
Hazardous beach and marine conditions will continue due to the strong winds and rough conditions.
There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.
A small craft advisory is in effect for Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.
Today will be the wettest day of the week.
Tomorrow scattered storms will still be possible but not as widespread.
The chance of rain will decrease Friday and through the weekend.
Spotty showers possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.