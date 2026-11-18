A Next Weather Alert continues this Wednesday as more rounds of rain are expected to drench South Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a slight risk of excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert Day remains in effect across South Florida due to the threat of additional significant street flooding on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening due to the potential for more training of thunderstorms, heavy downpours and flooding.

It is a soggy start already across South Florida.

A flood watch remains in effect across South Florida through Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

Scattered to numerous storms will move in on and off again throughout the day.

Hold on to the umbrella since winds could gust to 30 miles per hour or stronger. Highs will remain in the upper 70s due to the clouds and wet weather around.

Hazardous beach and marine conditions will continue due to the strong winds and rough conditions.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Today will be the wettest day of the week.

Tomorrow scattered storms will still be possible but not as widespread.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will decrease Friday and through the weekend.

Spotty showers possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s.