Miami-Dade provides tips on preventing mosquito bites following heavy rains

MIAMI-DADE - Rainy season is here and so are mosquitoes. The Miami-Dade's Mosquito Control Division is ramping up its efforts to control mosquito populations as the rainy season begins.

"This is the time of year when we traditionally begin to see a rise in the mosquito populations in Miami-Dade, especially after the last couple of weeks have seen unprecedented levels of rain in South Florida," says Mosquito Control Division Director Dr. William Petrie.

Here are some tips to avoid mosquito bites:

- Clear out rain gutters to prevent clogging

- Get rid of objects that can collect water

- Limit breeding in plants by sprinkling larvicide in granular form

- Fill tree and lawn holes with sand

- Install screens on windows, doors, porches, and patios

- Change water in outdoor pet dishes often

- Check for standing water on your property and drain any you come across

- Protect exposed skin with clothing or mosquito repellent

Residents can request a mosquito inspection by calling 311, or by going online HERE.

Truck spray treatments for mosquito larvae take place on a regular schedule.

To learn more about Miami-Dade's mosquito control program and get additional tips, visit here.