Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died: "A sacrifice we will never forget"

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

"Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Miami-Dade police officer Cesar Echaverry. Facebook

Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in the area of NW 62 Street and NW 17 Avenue.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports they pulled the driver over, but he refused to get out of the vehicle.

In an attempt to escape, the driver sped off, striking the detectives' vehicles.

The officers gave chase before it came to an end near NW 62 Street and 10 Avenue. The suspects then bailed out of the vehicle.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," according to a police press release.

Echaverry was shot in the head, while the suspect, Jimmie Horton, was killed.

"This is heart-wrenching. That goes for the director. He has a son in our department. The mayor, you can see the anguish in her face. This is one of her officers. There is anguish and it is really tearing at the hearts and souls of people," said South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement, saying, in part, "Our county is safer because of his bravery — a sacrifice we will never forget."

I am heartbroken to learn of Officer Cesar Echaverry’s death. I ask our entire community to lift up his family, loved ones, and our Police Department in prayer as they navigate an unthinkable tragedy.



Our county is safer because of his bravery — a sacrifice we will never forget. https://t.co/9z0uZPw0ut pic.twitter.com/st3iwOF1rQ — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 18, 2022

Echaverry is the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty under both Mayor Cava and Director Ramirez.

He's also the first South Florida police officer killed since Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was shot to death on October 18, 2021.

The last MDPD officers to die in a shootout with a suspect were Detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo. They were shot and killed in 2011 while trying to arrest a fugitive. That shooting was about half a mile from where Echaverry officer was shot.

"It's very sad. I am hoping the municipalities will join forces to help avoid these crimes from happening again. We need to work together as a community and fight crime. Let's work together to find a better way to help officers," said Juan Barek, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Interfaith Advisory Board.