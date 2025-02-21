Miami-Dade music teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 14-year-old student

A Miami Gardens music teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student, involving marijuana use and suggestive text messages, authorities said.

Tyree Love, 24, an employee of Young Musicians Unite, a program contracted by the Dade County School Board, faces charges including using a computer to seduce a child for sexual conduct, offenses against students by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Love was taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation by Miami Gardens police and the school board police department.

According to a police report, the student told school staff that she had been involved with a male teacher. The report stated the student met Love on Feb. 14 at Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens, where they smoked marijuana together.

Despite the student telling Love she was 17 and attended a different high school, they exchanged phone numbers and continued to communicate via text message.

Investigators said the student later provided text messages in which Love suggested meeting at "chill spots" or getting a room and discussed the need to maintain secrecy.

The student identified Love as a teacher at her school, Carol City High School, where he worked as a contract employee for Young Musicians Unite, an organization contracted with the Dade County School Board.

Love was arrested, charged accordingly and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) after declining to give a statement to police.