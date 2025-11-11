Authorities: Miami‑Dade mother charged with murder, child abuse after infant's 2024 cocaine, meth death

More than a year after the death of her 9‑month‑old son, Natalia Munoz‑Paulino has been charged with second‑degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Munoz‑Paulino, 26, was arrested Monday, breaking down during a court hearing Tuesday as prosecutors filed a motion for pretrial detention. She remains in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to Miami‑Dade jail records.

Timeline of incident detailed by police

According to authorities, officers responded to Munoz‑Paulino's apartment on Southwest 147th Avenue on July 2, 2024, after she reported her baby unresponsive.

The child was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue and, despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. by the attending physician. At 11:18 p.m., officers from the Hammocks District contacted the homicide bureau to report the case.

Medical examiner outlines disturbing findings

The Miami‑Dade Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy was performed on July 4, 2024, two days after the child's death. The examination revealed eggshells and feathers in the baby's stomach.

A toxicology report later confirmed lethal amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. On May 1, 2025, the office determined the cause of death was child neglect and ruled the manner of death a homicide. Kennerson also ruled out suffocation or airway obstruction and concluded the drugs were ingested.

Conflicting accounts from mother cited

According to the arrest affidavit, Munoz‑Paulino initially gave investigators conflicting accounts – telling police, "I fell asleep while cradling the victim and upon waking up, discovered the victim was purple, unresponsive and stiff."

She later claimed the baby fell and hit his head, told the Department of Children and Families he drowned in the bathtub, and told the child's father he had choked. The affidavit also states Munoz‑Paulino confirmed the baby was never breastfed and was known for placing foreign objects into his mouth.

Apartment conditions described as unsafe

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that the apartment was "disheveled, unkept and dirty with several items of clothing, old food, trash and used hygienic products scattered on the floor."

Officers said they had to intervene when the victim's older sibling was seen ingesting baby oil without her attention. The affidavit further noted the environment was "unconducive for children to live in."

Admissions and father's account included

According to the arrest affidavit, Munoz‑Paulino later admitted, "I used narcotics during the weekend prior to the incident." The affidavit also states her husband told investigators he had previously seen methamphetamine in her possession, confirmed she had spoken openly about using cocaine and meth, and said he was not present at the time because he works out of state to provide for the family.

