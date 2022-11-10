Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.

The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options."

The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380-acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

"Very disappointing vote," the mayor said, arguing, "This is something that is not needed. There is no need, no plan, there's not proof it's beneficial to the environment," she said.

Levine Cava said the county has been dealing with an affordability crisis, worsening traffic, flooding, and contamination of Biscayne which are the result of poor planning in the past and misguided development. She said the vote repeats the mistakes of the past.

"By voting to move the urban development boundary, we are doubling down on past mistakes - increasing the risk of flooding for residents in South Dade, stifling our vital agricultural economy, and threatening the health of Biscayne Bay and the Everglades," she said.

According to the Herald, the proposed new district was opposed by environmental groups and farming advocates. It was also opposed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for its potential to interfere with a federal Everglades restoration project.

Miami-Dade's own planning staff had opposed the project, saying the county had enough industrial land available without moving the boundary, according to the Herald.

Commission Chair Jose "Pepe" Diaz supports it. He said it will lead to good-paying jobs in the area and clean up the land. "It's full of arsenic, it's full of all the things, the pollutants that for years have been going into Biscayne Bay and this property itself can be fixed and improved and provide a lot of jobs for people in the South Dade area," Diaz said.