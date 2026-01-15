Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava responds to "frivolous" recall petition effort

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a scathing statement in response to what she calls a "frivolous and politically-motivated" recall petition effort by former opponent Alexander Otaola.

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller approved the petition, officially allowing the recall process against Levine Cava to move forward.

"Miami-Dade residents from every corner of our community have overwhelmingly entrusted me as their mayor to lead and deliver results, and that's exactly what I will continue to do," Levine Cava said in a statement. "This political sideshow will not distract from the work we're focused on every day: creating a future-ready Miami-Dade that is safer, more affordable, and more resilient."

The Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, the Honorable Alina Garcia, also certified the number of registered voters in the county, which was a key step in determining the required threshold for signatures.

Christian Ulvert, Levine Cava's senior advisor, also responded to the recall petition effort.

"This petition is nothing more than a frivolous publicity stunt led by a failed candidate who has no interest in the success of our community," Ulvert said in the statement. "His efforts were rejected once because they clearly do not follow the rules or respect the rule of law. While Mr. Otaola seeks attention, Mayor Levine Cava is governing - delivering results and keeping our community moving forward."

After Wednesday's approval of the effort, the Clerk notified the petition sponsor that they now have 120 days to circulate the petition and gather signatures from 4% of Miami-Dade County's registered voters - a total of 1,642,010 as certified by the Supervisor of Elections.