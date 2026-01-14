County clerk approves recall petition for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, clearing way for signature drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — In a significant development, the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller has approved a mayoral recall petition for form, officially allowing the recall process against Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to move forward.

The Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, the Honorable Alina Garcia, has also certified the number of registered voters in the county, a key step in determining the required threshold for signatures.

Following today's approvals, the Clerk has notified the petition sponsor that they now have 120 days to circulate the petition and gather signatures from 4% of Miami-Dade County's registered voters — a total of 1,642,010 as certified by the Supervisor of Elections.

This action sets the stage for a potentially historic political process in Miami-Dade County.

Further updates will be provided as the recall effort progresses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.