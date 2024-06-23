Social media influencer Alex Otaola hopes to be next Miami-Dade County mayor | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half-hour to social media influencer Alex Otaola, who wants to be the next mayor of Miami-Dade County. The candidate, who is 45 years old and came to the United States more than 20 years ago, has built a media empire by hosting his own Spanish-language show on YouTube with nearly 700,000 subscribers. While there are a lot of people who may not know who Otaola is, politicians seeking the Cuban vote know him well and have been courting him for years. Otaola understands English but came on the program with his translator because he prefers to speak in Spanish. The two discuss, among other things, why he is running and thinks voters should elect him. They also discuss some more controversial things surrounding the mayoral candidate. Guest: Alex Otaola/Candidate, Miami-Dade County Mayor