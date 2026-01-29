Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says Miami-Dade is "strong," outlines housing, World Cup plans in State of the County address

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava used her sixth State of the County address to highlight what she called the county's strong footing and outline priorities for the year ahead, including preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and continued investment in affordable housing.

Levine Cava delivered the speech to a packed auditorium at Florida Memorial University, where she walked onto the stage to a standing ovation.

"The state of our county is strong," Levine Cava said, as she framed her remarks around Miami-Dade's rapid growth and the plans taking shape to manage it.

Among those priorities is housing. The mayor said the county has added about 9,000 affordable housing units, with more projects underway.

"I directed our housing team to identify vacant county land that can be transformed into housing," she said.

Levine Cava also pointed to Miami-Dade's expanding economy, fueled in part by major international events such as Formula One races at Hard Rock Stadium and upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. She said the World Cup alone is expected to generate an estimated $1.3 billion for the local economy.

That projected impact is driving new efforts at Miami International Airport, including the launch of the Forward Flight Team aimed at improving the traveler experience ahead of the global tournament.

"We will focus on short-term visible results to improve the passenger experience and to bring more art and beauty to MIA in time for World Cup," Levine Cava said.

After the speech, the mayor was asked about a recall petition filed by one of her opponents from the 2024 mayoral election. She dismissed the effort as political noise.

"I think it's a distraction. It's a publicity stunt. And we're going to continue to do the work that we have been elected to do," she said.

Levine Cava also addressed discussions in Tallahassee about potential property tax cuts, saying her administration is focused on educating residents about how such cuts could affect county services.