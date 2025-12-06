2026 FIFA World Cup to bring soccer powerhouses, Bronze Final match to Miami. See who's coming to Hard Rock Stadium

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup schedule was released Saturday, which included the slate of matches coming to Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will host a total of four Group Stage matches, one Round of 32 match, one Quarterfinal tie and the Bronze Final match. Fans attending Miami's matches could see some major soccer powerhouses, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, along with five-time World Cup champions, Brazil.

Here is the list of matches coming to South Florida:

June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6 p.m.

June 21: Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde at 6 p.m.

June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil at 6 p.m.

June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal at 7:30 p.m.

July 3: Round of 32

July 11: Quarterfinal

July 18: Bronze Final

Hard Rock Stadium will be referred to as "Miami Stadium" by FIFA, and is part of the Eastern Region, which includes New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta and Toronto.

Hard Rock Stadium's soccer history

This is not the first time that Hard Rock Stadium was at the epicenter of international soccer.

In 2024, the stadium hosted the CONMEBOL Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, which nearly ended in tragedy after a massive wave of fans flooded the venue, leaving fans terrified and bloodied as security guards struggled to contain them.

The venue also hosted eight matches during the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, which included the opening matchup between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF, and the Round of 16 matchup between Real Madrid C.F. and Juventus FC.