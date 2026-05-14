Miami-Dade man arrested after kidnapping incident that ended in violent crash

A Miami-Dade man is facing charges after he was accused of kidnapping another man and leading police in a brief chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Trayvon Kelly, 29, of Miami, is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury connected to the dramatic incident, which was partially captured on surveillance video.

According to an arrest form, police were notified that they had received word of an abduction in Miami Gardens.

The victim, who was being held against hit will in Kelly's truck, called 911 and was providing real-time location updates.

Dispatchers said to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The truck was then located headed east on Northwest 83rd Street from Northwest 14th Avenue through a construction zone and nearly hitting a worker, according to the arrest form.

A pursuit was then started and Kelly refused to stop, investigators said.

According to the arrest form, Kelly drove through stop signs, a red light and have driven off the road. In addition, investigators said he drove into oncoming traffic and intentionally hit several construction barricades.

Investigators said that an initial PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, but a second one caused the truck to crash into another vehicle and roll over onto its side – an incident that was caught on home surveillance video.

The unidentified victim was immediately removed from danger, and Kelly was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both men to the hospital as a precaution.