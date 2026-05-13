Red pick-up truck involved in alleged kidnapping incident and chase, Florida Highway Patrol says

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a kidnapping incident that sparked a chase in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to FHP, troopers were searching for a red Dodge pickup truck involved in the kidnapping in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 103rd Street.

When they located the vehicle, they attempted a traffic stop to intercept the Dodge truck. However, the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to flee.

A short pursuit occurred until troopers were able to stop the truck through a PIT maneuver on Northwest 18th Avenue and 86th Street.

The subject was arrested, and the victim was recovered without further incident.

No additional information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.