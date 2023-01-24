Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade police investigating shooting involving one of its officers, officials say

MIAMI -- Police were investigating a shooting that involved an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, authorities said.

Police have not released many details about the incident, which occurred at 21360 NW 9th Place. 

Officials have not said if an officer shot someone, and if so, what the condition of that person was.

