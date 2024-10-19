Miami-Dade inmate escapes outside Jackson Memorial Hospital ER

MIAMI-DADE: Authorities are looking for a jail inmate who complained of chest pains and was taken to Jackson-Memorial Hospital where escaped, Miami-Dade police said Saturday afternoon.

A police vehicle with Theodrick Collins, 36, arrived at the emergency room while he was handcuffed. After being medically cleared, at approximately 2:25 pm, the MDPD officer was in the process of taking him to MDPD Warrants Bureau when the prisoner escaped to an awaiting newer model silver Maserati, bearing Alabama tag GBT862 that fled the scene, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a license plate reader detected the suspected vehicle in Jupiter.

He had arrived at the jail after a records check of him by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent at the SeaPort revealed he had various non-local warrants.

Collins is approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build and no clothing description.

A be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued and a multi-agency search is taking place.