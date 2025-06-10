Miami-Dade housing agency accepting online-only Section 8 applications through June 20

Miami-Dade County Housing and Community Development began accepting online applications for its Section 8 Project-Based Voucher (PBV) site-based waitlists on Monday, June 9, the agency announced.

According to HCD, the application period will run through Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

Online-only application process

They said applications will be accepted online only at: https://miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com and must be submitted within the open period.

Authorities said paper applications will not be available or accepted.

The application will be available in English, Spanish and Creole and assistance will be available at designated locations listed on HCD's website or by calling 311, from June 9 to June 20, Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Eligibility and preferences

The waitlists include multiple developments that serve various populations including the elderly, disabled individuals, formerly homeless residents and tenant-based voucher holders.

Applicants must meet HUD income limits and property designations such as family, elderly, or disabled status.

Only one application per household will be allowed. Multiple submissions or false information will result in disqualification.

HCD will notify selected applicants directly; no other form of notification will be provided.

Here are the details: