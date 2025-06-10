Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade housing agency accepting online-only Section 8 applications through June 20

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade housing agency accepting online-only Section 8 applications
Miami-Dade housing agency accepting online-only Section 8 applications 03:27

Miami-Dade County Housing and Community Development began accepting online applications for its Section 8 Project-Based Voucher (PBV) site-based waitlists on Monday, June 9, the agency announced.

According to HCD, the application period will run through Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

Online-only application process 

They said applications will be accepted online only at: https://miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com and must be submitted within the open period.

Authorities said paper applications will not be available or accepted.

The application will be available in English, Spanish and Creole and assistance will be available at designated locations listed on HCD's website or by calling 311, from June 9 to June 20, Monday through Friday, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Eligibility and preferences

The waitlists include multiple developments that serve various populations including the elderly, disabled individuals, formerly homeless residents and tenant-based voucher holders.

Applicants must meet HUD income limits and property designations such as family, elderly, or disabled status.

Only one application per household will be allowed. Multiple submissions or false information will result in disqualification.

HCD will notify selected applicants directly; no other form of notification will be provided.

Here are the details:

Housing and Community Development (HCD) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program by mauricio on Scribd
Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.