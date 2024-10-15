Thousands apply on first day of Miami-Dade public housing program

MIAMI - As Miami-Dade County opens the application process for its public housing waitlist, thousands are rushing to secure a spot in the highly competitive program.

Adanay Galvez, who is five months pregnant and currently living out of her car, is one of many seeking assistance.

"I really do need it, and I work two jobs," Galvez told CBS News Miami. She applied for public housing at the Miami-Dade Public Library in downtown Miami, one of nine locations set up for residents without access to a computer or internet.

The application process, which began earlier this month, has already seen overwhelming demand.

"You'll see that the demand is going to be immense," said Alex Ballina, Director of Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development.

Ballina explained that all applicants must apply online, with registration open until October 25th at 11:59 p.m.

Those who apply will be placed on an electronic waitlist for one of the 7,500 available units.

However, Ballina clarified that the 7,500 units will not be available immediately, but will be distributed over time. Currently, only 500 units are available out of the county's total 6,200 units across 92 sites.

Income eligibility is a key factor in the application process. For a single-person household, the income limit is $63,500, while a household of two cannot exceed $72,650.

Many applicants, like Catrina Mitchell, appreciate the structure of the program. "They pay most of it (the rent), and I pay only 30% of my income each month," Mitchell said.

Gregory Dixon, a 68-year-old retiree, is applying again, hoping that this time he will secure housing. "I remain optimistic," he said.

As of 5 p.m. on October 15, over 29,000 people had already registered for the program. Galvez, like many others, hopes to hear back before her baby is born.

With housing in short supply and demand growing, Miami-Dade's public housing program continues to be a critical resource for those in need.

