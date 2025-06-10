Watch CBS News

Miami-Dade housing agency accepting online-only Section 8 applications

Miami-Dade County Housing and Community Development will begin accepting online applications for its Section 8 Project-Based Voucher (PBV) site-based waitlists starting June 9, 2025, the agency announced.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.