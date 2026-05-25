Large grass fire burning in southwest Miami-Dade brought under control by MDFR crews

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to extinguish a fast-moving grass fire that ignited in southwest Maimi-Dade on Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews were notified of the fire in the area of Southwest 120th Street and Southwest 137th Avenue near Miami Executive Airport just before 3 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Because of the size of the fire and the need to protect nearby areas, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm and additional resources were brought in.

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 2:24 p.m., over 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units alongside the @FLForestService responded to a First Alarm grass fire near SW 120th Street and SW 137th Avenue Upon arrival, #MDFR firefighters encountered heavy smoke and active flames. Due to… pic.twitter.com/hTWUQJVlpu — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 24, 2026

Fire crews had warned that roads may have been closed in the area due to the firefight, and residents were urged to avoid the area.

"I literally opened my window for a second and just started coughing," Samuel Garcia. "You can see the ash falling on the ground. I thought I was in California for a second."

Because of the heavy smoke in the area, residents nearby, especially those with respiratory conditions, were told to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors closed, and set air conditioners inside homes and cars to recirculate to help limit the smoke exposure.

Crews continued their work to extinguish the fire, and MDFR crews said the fire had been brought under control by Sunday evening.

Crews had been monitoring hotspots in the area to ensure none of them flare up and ignite a new fire.

No injuries have been reported.